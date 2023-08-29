HP: After a few days of respite, Shimla gets rain again

After a few days of respite, the North India hill town of Shimla received rainfall again on Monday.

Shimla residents are now fed up with the floods and rain and are waiting for the rain to stop. Also, people were in a state of fear as they have experienced a disaster.

“During the recent rainfall there have been huge damages and rain and flood disaster has created havoc across the state. There was a respite from the rain during the past two to three days, today it is raining again, and now there is a sense of fear. Now we hope all gets well, rain steppes, and things get normal soon. I was not carrying an umbrella today as the weather was getting pleasant here, the sudden rain has created problems,” said a local resident.

The local people involved in the horse riding business here at the heart of Shimla City, Ridge Madaan are also disappointed as the fresh rain has created troubles and a sense of fear has triggered them.

“The heavy rainfall recently has created problems. People are forced to leave their houses as the rain has ruined everything. Here we also did not have any jobs. During the past few days, we had resumed our horse riding business and people had started coming here. But today heavy rain has created fear among us and we hope the weather gets clear and things get well,” said a local horseman.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said that the state is grappling with devastation after recent heavy rainfall and landslide, but relentless efforts were being carried out to restore crucial roadways and other basic amenities.

“Temporary roads are swiftly being constructed to facilitate the transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce, minimizing financial losses for farmers,” added Sukhu.

Incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered many landslides and cloudbursts in many places. At least 367 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents this year since the onset of monsoon, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.