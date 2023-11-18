How Reliance Jio intends to reduce ownership costs with “cloud laptops”

Reliance Jio is developing a “cloud laptop” that will significantly lower ownership costs at an estimated ₹15,000.

As stated by a senior Reliance Jio executive, “The laptop will be a ‘dumb terminal’ with all the storage and processing on the Jio Cloud, allowing users to access all the services at a faster speed.”

“You have a dumb terminal; you use it like a regular laptop, but all of your memory, processing, etc., which is increasing the cost, is stored in the cloud,” the official continued. Multiple users can get personalized features on the same device.

At present, purchasing a laptop currently costs close to ₹50,000. On the other hand, the Reliance Jio PC (personal computer) would cost around ₹15,000.

The biggest telecom provider in the nation is in negotiations with prominent laptop makers, including Acer, HP, and Lenovo, and plans to release the device in “a few months.”

The projected cloud PC, which would be Jio’s second laptop, is undergoing trials on an HP Chromebook. The Mumbai-based business released JioBook in July for ₹16,499.

Although the JioBook runs on the JioOS operating system, it is anticipated that the new gadget will also function with Windows.

The telecom behemoth will also provide a monthly subscription for the next PC; many functions will be included in the subscription, while more specialized ones will need to be paid separately.