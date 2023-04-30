How PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ inspires inmates at Chandigarh jail

The Authorities at the Model Jail, Chandigarh, today made special arrangements to show the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ”Mann Ki Baat” programme to the inmates of the prison.

Jail officials said the prisoners heard the PM’s speech with rapt attention and were later served ‘sewaiyaan’ and ‘kheer’ to celebrate the occasion.

It was in the month of January 2022 when Deepak Purohit, IPS, after assuming the charge of IG/Prisons, Chandigarh, decided to show the monthly episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to the inmates of the jail. Over the last 16 months, the monthly broadcast has become the most favourite programme of the jail inmates.

The jail officials said that on the day of telecast of this programme, ‘Bada Khana’ (special meal) is prepared for all inmates like other special occasions. Initially, when this programme was started in the barracks of Model Jail Burail, only 60 per cent of the inmates had shown their interest but now more than 95 per cent of them eagerly wait for the next episode.

Most of the inmates said earlier they used to hear the speech of the PM only on some special occasions like the Republic Day or the Independence Day. They were happy that PM Modi interacted with the people regularly and shared his ideas with them through ”Mann Ki Baat”. The programme, they said, kept them updated with latest welfare schemes, projects and other initiatives being taken by the government for the betterment of the country.

One of the convicts, Binder (changed name) said he is regularly watching ‘Mann Ki Baat’ since it was started in Model Jail and he is very impressed to know that the PM touches every issue related to economy and society in every part of the country. Another inmate Hardeep (changed name) said he has seen all the episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in the jail and likes this programme because it is informative and motivational.