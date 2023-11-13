How much money CM got from Mahadev betting app scam, asks PM

Campaigning in Chhattisgarh polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raked up the issue of Mahadev app ‘scam’ and asked the Congress to reveal how much money Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel “got” and how much of it was “transferred to the party’s high command.”

“I have some questions for the Congress leaders who are fond of teaching mathematics. I want to ask some questions about the party. The ‘Mahadev betting app scam’ is worth Rs 508 crore and investigating agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail,” the PM said during a BJP rally in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli.

Mr Modi said: “Congress should reveal how much money the CM received in this. How much money have the other leaders of the party received and how much money has reached Delhi?” He said that the Congress can do anything in its greed for vote bank and appeasement.

Advertisement

“Congress did not even respect the faith of Dalits, OBCs and tribals. After so many decades of Independence, if anyone is poor in the country today, the only culprit is Congress. Even after decades of the Garibi Hatao slogan, Dalits, OBCs and tribals of the country remain poor, then Congress is the culprit,” he said.

He accused the Congress of “looting” the state and said that the party will not be seen in power on Dev Deepawali.

“Yesterday, you celebrated Diwali. But the coming Dev Deepawali will bring new joy and enthusiasm for Chhattisgarh. The Congress that has looted Chhattisgarh will not be seen anywhere on Dev Deepawali,” he said.

Ahead of the second phase of voting in the State on 17 November, the Prime Minister said: “The countdown of the Congress’ ‘bidai’ has begun now. The time has come for the farewell of those Congress leaders who have looted you for five years. The public of the state is more eager for the ‘bidai’ of Congress from the state. The public doesn’t want Congress anymore.”

Continuing his attack on the Congress, he said that the grand old party doesn’t like that I speak about development of Chhattisgarh.

“When the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, there was an agreement for the post of Chief Minister for two and a half years. But in the first two and a half years, the Chief Minister looted so much and committed so much corruption that he accumulated a huge amount of looted money,” PM Modi said.

He said action will be taken against the corrupt if the BJP government returns to power in the state. “Media people tell me that the Chhattisgarh chief minister is losing his assembly seat. Action will be taken against corruption in Chhattisgarh after the BJP comes to power in the state,” he said.

Mr Modi thanked the people of Chhattisgarh for “voting” in favour of the BJP in phase 1 of the Assembly polls.

“From phase 1 of the Assembly polls, it is clear that the Congress rule will end in Chhattisgarh. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh for voting in favour of the BJP in phase 1 of the Assembly polls,” he said. The Prime Minister said that Chhattisgarh will witness a rapid push in development if the BJP comes back to power in the state.

“The dreams of the youth will be fulfilled. The lives of the Mahtari sisters here will become easier. To control corruption, strict action against corruption will be taken,” the Prime Minister said.

Chhattisgarh is one of the five states that are going to the polls this month. Chhattisgarh is voting in two phases, with the first phase of 20 seats concluded on November 7. The remaining 70 seats will go for polling on Friday.