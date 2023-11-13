‘How can Laxmi be born with 4 hands’: SP leader Maurya triggers fresh row

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has once again found himself surrounded by controversy after his Diwali remarks on goddess Laxmi. Sharing a photo of his wife on X, Maurya on Sunday asked how goddess Laxmi be born with four hands.

“While worshiping and honoring my wife on the occasion of Deepotsav, I said that every child born in every religion, caste, race, color and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes and a nose with two holes. There is only a head, stomach and back, if a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands? If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife who is a goddess in true sense because she fulfills the responsibility of nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and care of your family with great devotion,” he wrote on Twitter, now renamed X.

Maurya was slammed for his remarks on goddess Laxmi, following which he issued a clarification saying all he said was that the wife is the real “grah Laxmi” and that she should be worshipped.

“…In the real sense, your wife is your ‘Ghar ki Laxmi’, as the manner in which she manages the household, worries about it and works towards its maintenance and prosperity – nobody else can do it…So, when she is the real ‘Grih Laxmi’, why the objection to worshipping her? So, as per the culture of our country ‘Yatra Naryastu Pujyante Ramante Tatra Devata’…as per our culture, we must respect, worship and honour our wife…,” he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

This is not the first time Maurya has triggered a controversy with his remarks on Hindu religion. Earlier this year, the SP leader had sparked public outrage for his comments against Hinduism.

He had said that “the roots of Brahminism are very deep and the reason for all the disparity is also Brahminism. There is no religion called Hindu, Hinduism is just a hoax.”