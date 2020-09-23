Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting online with renowned fitness influencers at the Fit India Dialogue on September 24 at 12 noon. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will also be present at the event.

The influencers, who will share their thoughts on fitness and health, include India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, fitness icon and winner of the Ironman Triathalon Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia, nutrition expert Rujuta Diwekar who has been vocal about using local ingredients in diets and following simple fitness regimes and is the author of several best-selling books on diet and nutrition, Afshan Ashiq a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati, an alumnus of IIT and MIT who will be representing the Bihar School of Yoga and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s Mukul Kanitkar, who is renowned for his research for National Resurgence and is an educationist, among others.

Virat Kohli, considered one of the biggest youth icons of India, took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm about the event. “I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister’s Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more.”

Milind Soman, who is one of the biggest fitness influencers and winner of the Ironman competition says he’s keen to share his fitness mantra with the whole country through the Fit India Dialogue. “I have been a proponent of doing simple things and therefore, in the presence of our Prime Minister, I will speak on simple ways to be healthy and fit at any age,” said Soman.

There will be plenty of anecdotes and tips shared by the participants on their own fitness journey during the Fit India Dialogue online event. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness.

Anyone can register for the Fit India Dialogue over the NIC link https://pmevents.ncog.gov.in.

The event will be shown live on DD News and DD India, and on online platforms, including Disney Hotstar.