Centre approves Rs 1,554.99 cr additional assistance for 5 states affected by disasters

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday announced an additional central assistance of Rs 1,554.99 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for five states — Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and Tripura — affected by disasters.

The decision was taken by a High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“A High-Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states, affected by flood, flash floods, landslides, cyclonic storm during 2024,” the MHA said in a statement.

According to the MHA, of the total Rs 1554.99 cr, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs 288.93 crore for Tripura.

Following the announcement, Home Minister Shah reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to supporting disaster-hit states.

“The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the disaster-affected people. Today, the MHA approved an additional central assistance of Rs 1,554.99 crore to Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura under the NDR fund.”

The Home Minister further clarified that this is in “addition to the Rs18,322.80 crore released by the Centre to 27 states under the SDR fund.”