Homage paid to 40 CRPF bravehearts at ground zero in Pulwama

On the sixth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack on Friday, heartfelt tributes were paid to the 40 CRPF personnel, who made the ultimate sacrifice, at a solemn ceremony held at the site of the attack, Lethpora, in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

On this day in 2019, these brave soldiers were martyred in a devastating car bomb attack orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The occasion served as a poignant reminder of their sacrifice and the enduring commitment to honour their memory.

A memorial has been built at Lethpora in memory of the troops who made the supreme sacrifice.

A CRPF spokesman said officers from all forces and civil administration attended the solemn ceremony organised to pay homage to the martyrs of CRPF who attained martyrdom in line of duty on 14 February 2019.

J&K Leutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also paid tributes to the martyred CRPF personnel. “Heartfelt tribute to the courageous martyrs of the heinous Pulwama attack of 2019. Their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland will forever be remembered. The courage and selfless commitment of our gallant heroes will continue to inspire generations,” he said.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army paid obeisance to the CRPF bravehearts, saying, “Their sacrifice will forever be etched in our hearts”.

“Saluting the unyielding spirit of CRPF, who continue to brave the toughest challenges to safeguard our Nation and ensure peace and development in Kashmir”, Chinar Corps added on X.

The a devastating tragedy shook Pulwama in South Kashmir when 40 CRPF personnel were martyred when their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit at Lethpora in Pulwama.