Holi 2025 special with BJP Govt in Delhi: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday stated that Holi 2025 is special as the BJP government is in Delhi and she reaffirmed her commitment to serving everyone without discrimination.

Attending the Holi Milan organized by the Delhi BJP, Gupta emphasized the need to extend the benefits of the “double-engine government”—a synergy between the central and state leadership—to every individual in the national capital.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, hosting the event, expressed joy that after 27 years, the party’s Holi celebrations were graced by the Delhi CM and Ministers.

Sachdeva highlighted that, just as the colors of Holi bring joy to all, BJP workers must strive to enrich the lives of Delhi’s citizens with diverse and impactful services.

As a warm gesture, Sachdeva personally showered flowers on journalists and leaders, welcoming everyone with a traditional sandalwood tilak.

Several senior party leaders attended the event, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, BJP national office bearers Baijayant Jay Panda, Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Anil Baluni, and Alka Gurjar.

Others present included Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood, former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and MPs Kamaljeet Sahrawat, Yogendra Chandolia, and Praveen Khandelwal, along with former state presidents Dr Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel.

Sachdeva, MLA Abhay Verma, and Delhi BJP’s media relations head Vikram Mittal honored the distinguished guests.

The Holi Milan at the state office saw a large turnout of media personnel and senior BJP leaders, marking a vibrant and festive celebration.