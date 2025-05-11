Punjab: Woman among two held for leaking information to Pak High Commission

In a significant breakthrough amidst the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Malerkotla Police apprehended two individuals, including a 31-year-old woman, for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to an official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Police teams recovered two mobile phones from the possession of the accused identified as Guzala and Yameen Mohamad, both residents of Malerkotla..

The development came days after the Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons, identified as Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused had been receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for sharing classified information. They were in frequent contact with the handler and were involved in channeling funds to other local operatives as per his instructions, he said.

The DGP said this operation marks a significant step in dismantling cross-border espionage networks and reinforces our commitment to national security. Further investigation will be undertaken as per established protocol, with a focus on tracing the financial trail and identifying additional operatives and linkages within the network, he added.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malerkotla Gagan Ajit Singh said that acting on credible intelligence, accused Guzala was arrested for leaking sensitive information regarding Indian Army movements to a Pakistan-based handler. Based on disclosures made by her during interrogation, a second conduit identified as Yameen Mohamad was also identified and taken into custody, he said.

He said during questioning, accused Guzala confessed to have shared confidential information about activities of the Indian Army with the official posted at Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Guzala further revealed that she was doing it in lieu of money and the accused official had sent her Rs 30000 in two transactions— Rs 10000 and Rs 20000— via UPI, he added.

The SSP said that the accused official has also been identified and nominated in the FIR. A case FIR No. 88 dated 8.5.2025 has been registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Official Secret Act at Police Station City-1 Malerkotla.