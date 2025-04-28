IYC protests near Pakistan High Commission in Delhi

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday staged a protest near the Pakistan High Commission here over the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Members of the Congress’ youth wing under the leadership of its national president Uday Bhanu Chib while holding aloft placards raised slogans against Pakistan.

Addressing the members, Chib said that the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam is the biggest crime against humanity.

“This terrorist attack is a terrible tragedy. This country is a country of love and brotherhood. There is no place for hatred and terror here, it will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

Stating that this attack is an attempt to spread hatred in the society, the IYC chief said, “We are united against terrorism, we will face these hateful forces together. We will fight unitedly against terrorism.”

He demanded that the Central government should give a befitting reply to this attack.

“Today the whole country is demanding justice for the Indians martyred in Pahalgam. Now is the time for a direct and strong response, not diplomacy. The whole country stands with the army and the government, but the response should be visible on the border, not in words. Infiltration into the interior of our country, killing innocent people, all this is possible only because the terrorist organizations sitting across the border get open support from the Pakistan government,” Chib said.

The IYC chief said there is a need to root out every hideout of terrorism, adopt a balanced but decisive approach between diplomatic pressure and military action, and most importantly, justice should be given to the family of every martyr.

“This was not just an attack, it is a war against humanity. We have to win it at all costs,” he added.

Earlier, on Friday, the IYC organised a Tiranga march to pay homage to victims of terror attack Pahalgam here. The Tiranga march was held at the Jantar Mantar here under the leadership of Chib.