HM Amit Shah to inaugurate 17th Formation Day of NDMA tomorrow

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 17th Formation Day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) tomorrow.

The theme of this year’s Formation Day is Cascading effects of disaster events in the Himalayan region. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra will deliver the valedictory address on the

occasion.

The technical session will see prominent experts discussing the theme of cascading effects of disaster events in the Himalayan region, like landslides, cloud-bursts, earthquakes and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods(GLOFs).

The NDMA Members, senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Ministries and Departments of the Central Government, State Governments, State Disaster Management Authorities(SDMAs), Fire and Forest Departments of various States, besides others, will participate in the discussions.

The occasion will be marked by the release of documents including those relating to Aapda Mitra, the Common Alerting Protocol, Simplified guidelines for Earthquake resistant built environment; and Guidelines on Cold-wave.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the apex body for Disaster Management in India.

Setting up the NDMA and the creation of an enabling environment for institutional mechanisms at the State and District levels is mandated by the Disaster Management Act, 2005.