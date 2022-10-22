“Historic initiative by PM Modi,” says Jyotiraditya Scindia on ‘Rojgar Mela’

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday called ‘Rojgar Mela’ a historic initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia handed over appointment letters to appointees at the Rojgar Mela event, in Bhopal today. “Today a historic initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of employment. Appointment letters were handed over to eligible beneficiaries. 75,000 youth across the country were provided jobs in various departments and ministries of the central government. 10 lakh people will be provided jobs within a year. The country will be led by the youth,” Scindia told reporters.

Raunak Tyagi, who has been appointed as Assistant Commandant in Sashastra Seema Bal, said, “I am feeling proud. As PM Modi said there is a greater responsibility on the youth, I will give my best to perform my duty and serve the nation. I had the dream to join the uniform service. In this batch, I am the only woman in SSB. My selection, I believe will give a message of women’s empowerment. More girls should join the uniform service to serve the nation.”

Another appointee Ayush said, “We had been waiting for a very long time. It is a Diwali gift from PM Modi.”

“We have our offer letter before Diwali, it feels great,” Chancha, an appointee told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Rojgar Mela’, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today.

During the Rojgar Mela, appointment letters are handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

According to a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode,” the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

“The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others,” the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

“For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled,” the statement concluded.