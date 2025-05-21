‘His indomitable valour will forever be etched in our hearts’: Army honours Agniveer

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi paid tributes to Agniveer Murali Naik, who lost his life during Operation Sindoor. Naik, who was injured during Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control on May 8, succumbed to his injuries.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG-PI)-Indian Army wrote, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy pay homage to the unwavering courage of #Braveheart Agniveer Murlinaik who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during OPERATION SINDOOR.”

“His indomitable valour will forever be etched in our hearts. The Indian Army stands resolutely with his family in this hour of grief,” the post stated.

In another post, White Knight Corps, wrote “GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute AgniVeer Mood Muralinaik, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. His courage and dedication to duty remain etched in our memory. We continue to stand with the bereaved family.”

It may be noted that during a media briefing the Indian Army admitted to having lost five soldiers in Operation Sindoor, launched by India to avenge the deaths of 26 tourists in the brutal Pahalgam attack in April. Paying homage to the fallen soldiers, Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said that they express solidarity with the families of the lost soldiers and their sacrifices shall always be remembered and spoken of in glowing terms by a grateful nation.

“We have thus far exercised immense restraint and our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory. However, any threat to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or safety of our citizens will be met with decisive force,” he had added.