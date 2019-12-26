The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Thursday favoured the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the Indian Muslims do not have any threat from it.

“Hindustani Muslims do not have any threat from NRC. It should be implemented in the country. The real matter is of identification of intruders, who are real threat to the country,” UPSCWB Chairman Waseem Rizvi said.

“The intruders are vote bank for the TMC and the SP. The Congress is making voter identity cards of intruders from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. If NRC is implemented their real face will come to the fore,” he said.

Rizvi said while Hindus from other countries have come to India due to atrocities, Muslims have come for their “personal gains or for harming India”.

Only Indian Muslims are “Hindustani” and rest are intruders and should leave the country, he asserted.

Referring to the recent clashes during anti-CAA protests, he said these were part of a “conspiracy”.

Rizvi’s statement came amid the ongoing nationwide protests against the CAA. The protesters asserted that the CAA is anti-Muslim and linked to NRC, which when implemented will affect Muslim community.

The government came out in clarification that the Act is not for the Indian citizens, and no one needs to be worried about their citizenship, except illegal migrants.

On December 12, President Ram Nath Kovind, in a late-night order, gave his assent to The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, letting it become an Act.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

(with inputs from PTI)