Hinduism cannot be diminished: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that no force could diminish the Hinduism resilience.

Speaking at an event where Swami Pradiptananda was conferred with the Swami Vivekananda Seva Award, Sarma drew a historical parallel with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, emphasizing that past attempts to suppress Hinduism had failed.

Advertisement

“Aurangzeb vowed to destroy Hinduism, but it was he who perished, while Hinduism endured. Today, I want to tell Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi that if they believe they can diminish Hinduism, they are mistaken. Hinduism will never end,” Sarma stated.

Advertisement

The reference to Aurangzeb, a Mughal ruler known for his policies that suppressed Hindu practices and demolished temples, is significant in India’s political discourse.

Many right-wing leaders invoke his name to contrast what they perceive as historical oppression with the resilience of Hindu civilization.

Swami Pradiptananda, the awardee at the event, has been recognized for his contributions to Sanatan Dharma.

“In India, whenever Dharma has been threatened, individuals have risen to protect it. Swami Pradiptananda has consistently faced challenges in safeguarding dharma and remains committed to the cause of Sanatan Dharma. His dedication serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all,” Sarma remarked.

By invoking Aurangzeb, Sarma not only draws from historical narratives but also reinforces his party’s ideological positioning against what it perceives as threats to Hindu identity.