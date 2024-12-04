Hindu outfits hold protests across MP in solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh

The RSS and several Hindu outfits, on Wednesday, staged protests across Madhya Pradesh against the violence and harassment against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protesters called for the closure of all business establishments for half a day at Bhopal. Many shopkeepers kept their shops closed while some, who tried to open their shops, were forced to down shutters by the protesters that roamed across various areas of the state capital.

The ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ held the main demonstration at the Bharat Mata Square as the police and district administration closed all traffic routes in the areas from morning till evening in view of the protest.

People had a hard time commuting from the routes that were closed down and traffic congestion was witnessed on the alternative routes throughout the day.

Similar protests were held at Indore and Ujjain, the hometown of MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav.

Priests at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain prayed to Lord Mahakal and offered holy water for the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

At Indore, Congressman-turned-BJP-Minister Tulsiram Silawat said atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh won’t be tolerated at any cost.

BJP MLA from Indore, Usha Thakur, cautioned the “Jihadis” to stay within their limits. She said India knows how to give a befitting response to such nefarious actions.

The Mahant of Bhartari Gufa shrine at Indore, Yogi Rajnath, warned the Bangladeshi government against violence against Hindus there. He announced if no action was taken, many Hindu seers would walk into Bangladesh to protect the Hindu community.