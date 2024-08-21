Hindu is not a caste, sect or religion; it is the guarantee of India’s security, unity and cohesion: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that Hindu is not a caste, sect or religion, rather the guarantee of India’s security, unity and cohesion.

Participating in the second edition of ‘Hindu Gaurav Diwas’ program, organized on the third death anniversary of late Kalyan Singh, Yogi said: “Remember, as long as the Sanatan Hindu society of India remains strong, no force can undermine the unity and integrity of our nation. However, if this unity is fractured, foreign conspiracies aimed at dividing India will gain ground. We must ensure that these conspiracies do not succeed.”

“They who seek to divide you present themselves with different faces, behaviors, and characters. They will say one thing, show another, and act entirely differently. Whenever given the chance, they have incited riots in Uttar Pradesh and have disrespected Hindu heroes”, he added.

Paying tribute to former Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh, fondly called ‘Babuji’, Yogi stated: “Emulating Kalyan Singhji is no easy feat. It demands great struggle, the ability to face challenges, self-renunciation, and sacrifice. This is why Kalyan Singhji earned the profound trust of the public. He battled the forces of his time, persevered through difficult conditions, and remained steadfast in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.”

Pointing out that the result of his struggle resonates across the world today giving every Sanatan believer a pleasant feeling, Yogi described the journey of late Kalyan Singh as one from “zero to zenith”.

In his address, the Chief Minister also criticized the Samajwadi Party and its leader, raising serious concerns about the PDA. He remarked: “Leave alone paying tribute to revered Babuji, the Samajwadi Party chief did not utter a single word of condolence. Meanwhile, when a notorious local mafia passed away, he visited his village to offer Fateha.”

Continuing his scathing critique, Yogi added that the incidents of Ayodhya, Kannauj and Lucknow had exposed the opposition parties completely.

He remarked further: “Unless we unite in our fight against them, they will continuye to deceive the people of the state. Today they are worried because their shops of hooliganism and anarchy have been shut down by the double engine government. Each and every conspiracy of theirs has been thwarted at every turn.”

“The people of the state need not be concerned, as the zero-tolerance policy introduced by the revered Babuji in 1991 remains in effect today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, this double-engine government will continue to uphold a zero-tolerance stance against crime, criminals, corruption, and corrupt individuals, regardless of the cost. Not a single citizen will be harmed,” he affirmed.

Yogi described the entire journey of late Kalyan Singh from that of a farmer, to a teacher to RSS volunteer, BJP worker, MLA and MP, a health minister in post-emergency Janata Party government and chief minister when the Bharatiya Janata Party first secured a significant majority, fueled by the momentum from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and then the governor of two states.

He remarked: “The outcome of his contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement is evident today. There are few workers and marginalized communities worldwide who haven’t witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya firsthand.

“In a time when humanity was suppressed, the construction of the Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi stands as a beacon of hope. This hope began when ‘Babuji’ declared that even if the government fell, we would not target Ram devotees. Babuji remained steadfast in his commitment to values and ideals.”

CM Yogi said that his life was dedicated to the nationalism of India. He did not support casteism and kept a distance from the forces that divided the society.

Recalling Kalyan Singh’s pivotal role in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, CM Yogi noted that on October 30 and November 2, 1990, the dark chapter in India’s history, when bullets were fired at Ram devotees in Ayodhya and the then government was attempting to divide the Hindu community, Kalyan Singh stood firm like an immovable rock, opposing those spreading the poison of casteism.