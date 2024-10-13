Hindi language museum to be set up in Varanasi

Kashi, which has seen the ‘greats’ of Kabirdas, Raidas, Tulsi Das to modern era Bharatendu Harishchandra, Katha Samrat Munshi Premchandra and Jaishankar Prasad, has always enriched Hindi literature.

Keeping in mind this rich culture and literature, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a big step to set up the country’s first language museum of Hindi literature.

Being the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this unique museum will have all the old manuscripts and books of eminent Hindi scholars.

Officials on Sunday said the work of this museum will start as soon as the budget of Rs 25 crore is released for the purpose.

Along with the work of famous Hindi litterateurs, their photographs and important documents and literature related to them will also be available in the museum. The statues of Hindi scholars will also be installed.

Sources said an amphitheater and auditorium will also be built in this museum.

Although there is a literary museum in Kolkata based on Rabindranath Tagore, this will be the first language-based museum in the country. There will also be a garden in it.

State Hindi Institute director Chandana Ram Iqbal Yadav said a language museum is going to be built on the ground floor and three more floors in the institute.

Although the proposal to open the museum was made last year, the DPR has only now been finalized. Its DPR was sent to the government here last month. The budget will be released after testing. Its 3D design has also been ready, although the final seal is yet to be given on it.