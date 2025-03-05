Assam CM advocates Hindi as unifying lang amidst resistance in South

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Hindi is not only just the official language of the country, but also the language of heart of every Indian.

Addressing the Regional Official Language Conference in Guwahati, he underscored the significance of Hindi as a unifying force and an essential language for career and business opportunities across India.

Speaking at the Rajbhasha Sammelan for the North Eastern Regions, he also emphasized the role of regional languages in preserving cultural identity.

“It is unfortunate that while some individuals embrace English, they do not extend the same recognition to Hindi,” Sarma remarked.

“Hindi should be embraced alongside regional languages, as it opens doors to greater employment and business opportunities. It is not just the official language of our country but also the language of the heart for every Indian.”

His statement comes amid long-standing debates over the imposition of Hindi, particularly in southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where opposition to its dominance remains strong.

Various political parties and linguistic activists in these states argue that promoting Hindi as a national link language undermines the rich linguistic diversity of India and erodes the prominence of regional languages.

In Karnataka, protests erupted in recent years over the inclusion of Hindi on metro signboards in Bengaluru, with activists asserting that Kannada should be prioritized.

Similarly, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have seen sporadic protests against any perceived Hindi imposition, with leaders advocating for linguistic federalism rather than centralization.

The Northeast presents a mixed response to Hindi. While Hindi is widely spoken as a second language by many communities due to migration and trade, indigenous groups have often resisted its imposition in official capacities.

Several tribal communities view Hindi promotion as a threat to their native tongues, which are already endangered due to limited institutional support.