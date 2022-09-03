Assam CM Himanta Biswa participates in Sports Pension Day function

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the Sports Pension day function to honour the achievements of Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah on Saturday.

Taking to a microblogging site, Assam CM added, “Glad to participate in the Sports Pension Day function held to honour the achievements of Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah. Presented one-time assistance of ₹50,000 to four noted sportspersons, while four others will receive regular sports pensions of ₹10,000 every month.”

Four NCC cadets were also awarded Bir Chilarai Awards for their outstanding performance also a cash prize of ₹25,000.

Sarma further added, “Also gave away Bir Chilarai Awards to four NCC cadets for their outstanding performance that including an amount of ₹25,000. Further, handed over ₹50 lakh to Smt Nayanmoni Saikia, who recently won Gold at the Commonwealth Games and has been appointed DSP.”

