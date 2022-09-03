Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Assam CM Himanta Biswa participates in Sports Pension Day function

Assam CM Himanta Biswa participates in Sports Pension Day function

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the Sports Pension day function to honour the achievements of Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah on Saturday.

SNS | September 3, 2022 2:15 pm

Assam CM Himanta Biswa participates in Sports Pension Day function

Assam CM Himanta Biswa participates in Sports Pension Day function

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the Sports Pension day function to honour the achievements of Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah on Saturday.

Taking to a microblogging site, Assam CM added, “Glad to participate in the Sports Pension Day function held to honour the achievements of Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah. Presented one-time assistance of ₹50,000 to four noted sportspersons, while four others will receive regular sports pensions of ₹10,000 every month.”

Four NCC cadets were also awarded Bir Chilarai Awards for their outstanding performance also a cash prize of ₹25,000.

Sarma further added, “Also gave away Bir Chilarai Awards to four NCC cadets for their outstanding performance that including an amount of ₹25,000. Further, handed over ₹50 lakh to Smt Nayanmoni Saikia, who recently won Gold at the Commonwealth Games and has been appointed DSP.”

On September 3, 2022, Assam celebrates the 39th Sports Pension Day. The day is celebrated to mark the significance of the birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah.  Arjun was the first Assamese athlete who brought a gold medal in Asian Championship for Assam and was an Arjuna awardee.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Assam CM to induct two new ministers in cabinet
EC notice to Assam CM on poll code breach, Cong seeks bar on campaigning
Assam CM urges ULFA-I, other militants to shun violence