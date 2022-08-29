Himanta Biswa calls out Kejriwal for “habit of mocking” other states

Condemning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being “in the habit of mocking other states”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the need of the hour was to point out differences rather than deride those who required resources.

Sarma recommended that if there was a capital in each zone of the country, then the financial inequality between governments like Delhi and those of other states like the ones in the northeast could be called out. “Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who is by now in the habit of mocking at other states, I am of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states,” Sarma mentioned in a tweet.

He went on to underline that some governments had financial resources at their disposal while others wriggled for funds.

“Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone? This will ensure, that governments like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East. And of course, what we have been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years,” he added.

The Assam chief minister mentioned that the northeast does not need empathy, but respect, resources and regeneration.

“Finally, after seven decades of denial and negligence, the process of mainstreaming of the North East started in 2014 by Hon PM, and the pace of progress is unrelenting. North East does not need sympathy and ridicule, we need what’s due to us – respect, resources and regeneration,” he pointed out.

Sarma’s latest remarks come days after the Assam and Delhi chief ministers got into a Twitter argument over the education systems in their respective states.

The war commenced when reacting to a news report that the Assam government had ruled to shut down 34 schools due to poor results Kejriwal commented that shutting down schools was not the solution but refining the quality of education.

This tweet got a sharp response from CM Sarma, who announced that Kejriwal had skipped ‘homework’ before commenting. He also mentioned many schools had the Kejriwal government established.

“Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji. – As usual, you commented on something without any homework! Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in the last 7 yrs?” Sarma wrote.

Sarma went on to list numbers related to schools that the Assam government had taken into its hold. “Provincialisation or taking over Pvt schools into govt fold since 2013: Elementary 6,802; Secondary 1,589 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya:81 Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Avashik Vidayalaya:3 Adarsha Vidyalaya:38 Tea Garden Model School:97 Curious to know Delhi’s figures!,” Sarma said.

AAP leader Kejriwal then retorted that he did not wish to highlight the “flaws” in the Assam model of education and said Sarma should show him the good work being done in the field of education. Kejriwal added that he could exhibit Sarma the work of his government.

“Oho. Looks like you got it wrong. I didn’t mean to highlight your flaws. We are all one country. We have to learn from each other. Only then will India become the number one country. I will come to Assam. Tell me when I can come. You show your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work I have done in Delhi,” remarked Arvind Kejriwal.

The tweets of both the Chief Ministers went viral. BJP and AAP have been attacking each other on various issues in recent times.