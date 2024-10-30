Himachal’s Bankhandi set to become India’s first Zoo with IGBC certification: CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Wednesday that the upcoming ‘Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park’ Bankhandi in Dehra assembly constituency of the Kangra district would become India’s first zoo to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

The project has officially been registered with the IGBC, focusing on both building and landscape certifications, which will validate the park’s adherence to high environmental standards, he informed.

He said the IGBC certification process signifies the Himachal Pradesh government’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship and ecological balance.

Advertisement

The certification underscores the state’s priority on integrating sustainability into tourism and infrastructure development. Once completed, Durgesh Aranya will not only be a tourist attraction but also a model of sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation.

Sukhu said, “The first phase of the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park project will cover an area of 25 hectares, with an estimated cost of Rs. 230 crore, which is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2025. The entire project, with a total investment of Rs. 619 crore, aims to establish the park as a significant tourist attraction and a cornerstone for boosting the tourism sector in Kangra and nearby districts.”

He further said that the state government has secured permission from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to establish 34 animal enclosures within the Van Vaibhav Path and Biodiversity Court of Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park, as part of the project’s first phase.This approval enables the creation of spaces to showcase 73 species, including the Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, gharial, and various bird species, he added.

A notable feature of the zoo will be a nocturnal house, designed to provide a unique view of elusive cat species.

The zoo will also have a wetland aviary, designed to showcase indigenous bird species in a natural, immersive environment, he added.

The Chief Minister said, “Durgesh Aranya, the new Zoological Park in Kangra district, is anticipated to significantly boost tourism and provide employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, thereby strengthening the local economy. With its natural beauty, unique attractions, and eco-friendly infrastructure, the Park will make the Kangra district as a premier tourist destination.

This initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to promoting eco-tourism and sustainable development, further establishing Kangra district as ‘Tourism Capital’ of the state said Sukhu.