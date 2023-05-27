Himachal will promote one district, one product: CM

As the Himachal Pradesh government is emphasizing on the promotion of the state’s unique products, ‘One District One product’ (ODOP) initiative will be instrumental to realize this purpose, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“A Unity Mall will be established in the state to promote this concept, which is aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the state. One product from each district will be selected, branded, and promoted for enabling holistic socio-economic growth across the state,” he said here on Saturday.

The state government is committed to promoting the handicrafts and handloom of the state in a big way and this will provide unique products to the consumers besides employment and self-employment opportunities to the rural artisans in their own region, he added.

Products will be selected by taking into consideration the existing ecosystem, he said, adding that activities like exhibitions, and capacity building at the state and district level are also included in the initiative.

GI-tagged products of the state, handicraft products, and handicrafts of other states will be available under one roof, he added.

“Himachali crafts have a niche market as the Handicrafts in the state are made not only with the special motive of serving the needs of the natives but also are popular as tourist attractions. The various kinds of handicrafts available in the state include woodwork, leather embroidery, metal wares, carpets, painting, and woolen textiles,” he said.

The vast range of handicrafts found in the state is unique and portrays the artistic skill of the craftsmen therefore its branding is being emphasized, he added.

Sukhu said that the surmounting beauty and diversity of the state’s crafts leave an everlasting imprint in the hearts of people.

The significance of varieties is also extended to the other products which include Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Himachali Chulli Oil, Himachali Kala Zeera, Chamba Rumal, Kinnauri and Kullu Shawl, and Kangra Paintings. People of Himachal Pradesh over the years have developed rich traditions of handicrafts, which are creative and distinctive, he added.

The state government successfully hosted the G20 Summit on 19 and 20 April at Dharamshala, showcasing the state’s products, which were highly appreciated by the foreign delegates.