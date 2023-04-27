Himachal to utilise hemp for non-narcotic use for revenue livelihood

Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government is going to adopt an approach to hemp plants to generate revenue besides creating livelihood opportunities for the people. It’s non-narcotic use of the plants.

In a notification issued on 26 April, the state governor had accepted the constitution of a committee as proposed by the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to examine and give recommendations on the legalising cultivation of cannabis plant (excluding charas) for Medicinal and Scientific purpose and also for legalizing cultivation of any Cannabis plant for Industrial purpose, only for obtaining fibre or seeds in the state.

Jagat Singh Negi who has been appointed as the chairman, while presiding over the first meeting of the committee here on Thursday said that the committee is looking at all the aspects of the regulations and policy framework to open the market for medical and industrial use of hemp to provide patients with access to safer natural medicines and for making available biodegradable or organic alternatives to plastic and construction material in the state.

“The committee further analyzed the scope of the Hemp market in the state with a focus on environmental benefits. Foreign investment is also expected to come in the coming years. Himachal Pradesh can lead on this opportunity by creating conducive policy for such investment opportunities. Multiple high value products across various industries like pharmaceuticals, ayurveda, textiles, foods and cosmetics can be made with the fiber, seed, leaf and flower of Hemp,” he said.

Licensed cultivation of medical hemp in the polyhouse, licensed cultivation of industrial hemp with less intoxicant factor in enclosed or fenced areas besides collection of Wild Cannabis, reducing its availability for the drug market and using the wild plant for non-narcotic purposes were also discussed during the meeting.

The committee further discussed how the backward areas of the state can benefit from the project.

Negi said that the committee also plans to tour the neighboring states like Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh to analyze the impact of regulations of Hemp Cultivation.

Advocate Deven Khanna detailed non-narcotic use of hemp plants and its benefits during the meeting.