Himachal to enhance coordination with ITBP’s regional response centre

The state government has decided to enhance coordination with the ITBP’s regional response centre to strengthen disaster management.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated this at a meeting held on Thursday with Sanjay Gunjyal, Frontier Commander of the Northern Frontier Headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Dehradun.

Advertisement

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the role of the ITBP in the border districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and issues concerning security along the India-China border. Apart from this, various topics were deliberated upon, including a roadmap for promoting border tourism in the frontier regions of the state, procurement of local produce for ITBP supplies, and provision of medical services to local communities through ITBP healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

He said that helipads located in ITBP-controlled zones could be utilised to promote tourism in remote areas.

All formalities in this regard will be completed in consultation with the force, which would also help enhance connectivity, he added.

Sukhu said the state government is taking several steps to strengthen the rural economy. “If ITBP procures food products directly from local residents, it would create employment opportunities and benefit farmers and horticulturists,” he added.

He also urged ITBP officials to prioritise the involvement of local residents in construction projects after completing all requisite formalities.

The Chief Minister also directed the state officials to expedite all procedures for establishing communication towers in border areas. He lauded the developmental efforts and other initiatives undertaken by the ITBP in frontier regions.

Commander Sanjay Gunjyal briefed the Chief Minister on the steps taken under the Vibrant Village Programme for the construction of three proposed border regions of the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister attended the meeting virtually and shared his views and suggestions.