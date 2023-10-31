Himachal to Centre: Release pending fund for 11 projects

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday said that the state government has still not received funding for the irrigation and flood protection projects of around 11 projects to the tune of Rs 25,031 crore from the Centre.

Addressing media persons here today, Agnihotri said that the investment clearance has already been done by the Centre from time to time.

These include Rs 157 crore flood protection channelization of Seer Khad, an old investment clearance of flood management of Swaan river of Rs 146 crore, Rs 231 crore for flood protection stabilization work of Nakel Khad and its boundaries in district Kangra of, flood protection of right bank of Yamuna and its tributaries in Ponta Sahib of Rs 250 crore, channelization of Giri river and Markandy river of Rs 25 crore and Rs 105 crore respectively, channelization of Pabbar river from Tikri to Hatkoti of Rs 190 crore, flood protection measures of Swaan river and its tributaries Rs 339 crore, flood protection works of Seer Khad in Ghumarwin of Rs 195 Crore, flood protection of Suketi Khad of Rs 485 crore and Rs 504 crore flood protection and erosion of different khads in Jaswanpragpur .

Advertisement

Funding was to start. However no funding has been received so far, he said, adding that the state government has urged the Union Irrigation Minister and also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention keeping in view the damages caused across the state owing to floods during monsoon season.

There has been a lot of damage along the banks of Beas river in Kullu district this monsoon season, he said, adding that the state government has urged to sanction Rs 1600 crore project for channelization along the banks of Beas river to protect the human habitation.

“The state has suffered Rs 2200 crore loss due to monsoon fury and damage of Rs 600 crore to the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes. Hence we have requested the Centre to look into the issue,” he said.