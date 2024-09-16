Himachal to become first state in formulating Horticulture Policy: CM

Himachal Pradesh will become the first state in the country to formulate its Horticulture Policy aiming to enhance horticulture produce in the state and transform it into the fruit bowl of India.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while reviewing the HP Shiva Project of the Horticulture Department, here on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that the Rs 1292 crore project would cover 6000 hectares area in seven districts of the state.

He emphasized on inter cropping and said that saplings of guava, citrus fruits, pomegranate, dragon fruit, blueberry and jack fruits would be planted in two phases.

The Chief Minister directed the Department to incorporate small and marginal farmers with this project, thereby strengthening their economy.

He said that the state government was according top priority to strengthen the rural economy and horticulture sector could play a crucial role in uplifting the farming community.

Sukhu said that a total of 60 lakh fruit saplings would be planted under the project to cover 6000 hectares of land by 2028.

“Under the project, 4000 hectares of land would be covered in the first phase and remaining 2000 hectares in the second phase,” he said, adding that 1.30 lakh metric tonnes produce was expected out of this project by 2032 with approximately Rs 230 crore trade value per annum.

He said that this project would also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 82500 people of the state.

The Chief Minister directed the Department to incorporate information technology and modern technology in this project to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers.

He said that 70 per cent of the population of the State resides in rural areas engaged in various farming activities.

The Chief Minister further instructed the department to provide necessary technical support and handholding to make this project successful.