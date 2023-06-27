Himachal revises rate of edible oil for NFSA beneficiaries, APL families

To benefit 19 lakh ration card holders in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has revised rates of edible oil for beneficiaries of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Above Poverty Line (APL) families.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that in line with implementing the state government’s motto of “Vyavstha Parivartan”, by providing relief to the common man the Food and Civil Supply Department has taken significant steps to provide affordable and fortified edible oils to its citizens at lower rates.

The government has finalized the sale rate of fortified soya refined oil at Rs 104 per litre for beneficiaries under NFSA and APL families under Public Distribution System in the Fair Price Shops of the state, he informed.

He said that refined oil would cost Rs 8 and Rs 13 cheaper for NFSA and APL families respectively. He further said that this decision will benefit approximately 19 lakh ration card holders including about 7.54 lakh NFSA ration card beneficiaries and about 11.53 lakh APL ration card holders.

Sukhu said that this is a considerable decrease compared to the previous sale rates of Rs. 112 per litre for NFSA consumers and Rs. 117 per litre for APL consumers.

“The state government is taking several measures to provide relief to the people of the state from high prices of essential commodities. Recently, the state government has also taken a decision to reduce the rate of mustard oil by Rs. 37 per litre and now ration card holders can purchase mustard oil at Rs. 110 per litre from the fair price shops under PDS across the state,” said the Chief Minister.

Sukhu further said “These initiatives demonstrate the state government’s commitment to provide essential commodities at lower rates, thereby ensuring the well-being and food security of its citizens. The emphasis on fortified oils further highlights the government’s efforts to improve the nutritional quality of the products available to the public.”