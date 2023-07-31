Himachal: Registration for jobs in employment exchange to go online from Aug 1

The registration for jobs in the employment exchanges in Himachal Pradesh will go online from August 1.

Labour Commissioner-cum- Director Employment Manasi Sahay Thakur said here on Sunday that with the vision of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and guidance of Labour and Employment Minister, the Department of Labour and Employment has now started self-certification based online registration service in Employment Exchanges with effect from August 1 for the youth of the state.

For the registration in Employment Exchanges, this facility is available on eEMIS (Employment Exchange Management Information System) software developed by the Department which can be accessed at URL https://eemis.hp.nic.in/ .

With the commencement of this facility, youth of the state can get themselves registered in the concerned Employment Exchange from their homes or any other convenient place, she said, adding that they will have to go online to https://eemis.hp.nic.in/. enter all details, make pdfs of the documents and submit application for registration by uploading required documents in PDF.

Similarly, application for renewal of registration can be made on the same portal, she maintained.

“The objective of this initiative is to simplify the process of registration and renewal of registration in Employment Exchanges. This will also facilitate the youth, especially from far flung areas, in reducing unnecessary travelling and financial burden involved due to such travelling for registration or renewal of registration in Employment Exchanges,” she said. The Department is also working towards providing this service through Lok Mitra Kendras in the future.

The Department of Labour and Employment has also made a YouTube video for explaining the process of registration which will be available on the eEMIS portal.