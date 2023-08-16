Himachal rains: Indian Air Force airlifts 18 stranded army soldiers

In the aftermath of the landslides in Shimla, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday airlifted 18 army soldiers in a single sortie, the official said.

“A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today,” Indian Air Force said on Tuesday.

Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh that have been witnessing heavy downpours for the past few weeks resulting in damage to buildings and properties.

On Tuesday, five to seven houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide.

According to officials, some residents are feared trapped inside the debris. NDRF, SDRF, and State Police officials started the rescue operation.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “Our primary focus is to rescue more and more people. One casualty has been reported so far. All agencies are working to rescue people. Around 10-15 houses have been vacated and shifted to safe places. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained.”

At least 55 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the State triggering landslides, cloudbursts, and blocked roads.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday held a meeting with High Power Committee for natural disaster management.

He said that a 157 per cent surge in rainfall over the past four days has resulted in extensive damage across the entire state.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government is fully committed to expediting restoration efforts on a priority basis. He said that around 400 out of a total of 1220 blocked roads have been restored to functionality. He issued directives to swiftly reinstate the electricity and water schemes that have been adversely affected.

“Due to the urban expansion of Shimla, torrential rains have led to the uprooting of more than 500 trees, posing potential challenges for local residents. To alleviate these concerns, the Forest Department was directed to swift and proper disposal of the fallen trees. Adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure efficient execution of this task,” he said.