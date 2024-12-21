Himachal Pradesh Winter Session ends with 106 pc productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die concluding the Winter Session at Tapovan (Dharamshala) on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while announcing the indefinite adjournment of the seventh session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha, said that this session will be etched in history of the state assembly, as this session from Tapovan complex, Zero Hour was started in the Assembly.

A total of 26 issues were raised by the MLAs during Zero Hour, on which assurances were given by the government, he said, adding that two topics were discussed under Rule-61 and three under 62.

A total of 188 starred and 55 unstarred questions were raised for which oral and written replies were given, during the four-day winter session of the State Assembly, he said.

During Private Member’s Day, of the three resolutions presented under one under Rule-102 and two under Rule 130. Of these one resolution on Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) was passed, said the Speaker.

A total of 14 government bills were introduced and passed during the session, he said.

“The proceedings of the House lasted for 21 hours and 30 minutes. Out of this, the ruling party contributed 9 hours and 30 minutes, while the opposition participated for 8 hours and 30 minutes. discussion. The productivity was 106 per cent,” said the Speaker.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said at the end of the session that this session was fruitful and in a first zero hour was also started in the assembly.