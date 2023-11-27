Himachal Pradesh tops among hilly states in CCTNS PRAGTI ranking

Himachal Pradesh has topped in the country among the hilly and North East states in the Crime and Criminals Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) PRAGATI ranking and the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

It has figured second at the all India level in both CCTNS and ICJS ranking.

This is revealed in a recently released CCTNS and ICJS Pragti dashboard ranking status by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), which is entrusted with the task of monitoring and coordination of the CCTNS project started in 2009 at the national level.

CCTNS is aimed at inter-linking all police stations under common application software for the purpose of investigation, data analytics, research, policy making and providing Citizen Services such as reporting and tracking of complaints, requests for antecedent verifications by police.

The ICJS is an initiative established to make the justice delivery system more effective and to integrate main pillars of criminal justice that is police, courts, jails, forensic labs to enable seamless transfer of data and information among these pillars from one platform.

Among the top five hilly states, Himachal Pradesh (HP) has witnessed 99.85 per cent implementation, followed by Uttrakhand 96.19 per cent, Mizoram 86.14 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh 85.57 per cent and Meghalaya 81.49 per cent.

In the All India Ranking among 36 states and Union Territories (UT) Haryana has found first place 99.97 per cent, Himachal Pradesh second 99.85 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh is followed by Delhi 98.46 percent, Gujrat 98.08 per cent, Maharashtra 96.36 per cent and Uttrakhand 96.19 per cent among the top six states in the country.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled all the pre-decided parameters in Pragati for all the states and UT to monitor the CCTNS project implementation first rank in hilly states in CCTNS implementation for the year 2023 as well performance of all states and UT of India.

“Himachal Pradesh has already ranked number one among hilly and North-Eastern states for three years in a row that is 2020, 2021 and 2022 and awarded by MHA. The HP police is all set to achieve first rank in hilly states in CCTNS implementation for the year 2023 as well,” he claimed.

“The state has also attained first rank in the category of Police Pillar in ICJS implementation during the year 2022. We have now marched further ahead in CCTNS by attaining first rank in hilly states, second rank at All India level and first rank in ICJS at national level in the latest CCTNS PRAGATI ranking released for the month of October 2023,” said Kundu.

“We have achieved this milestone by moving ahead of many advanced states which were till now dominating the All India CCTNS performance. Apart from this the Himachal Pradesh Police has also initiated ‘Good Practices’ by providing online character certificates to the citizens through e-district portal,” he said.

“This has been achieved with the dedicated and joint efforts of all field level police officers and state level CCTNS team at SCRB under the able guidance of senior officers involved in CCTNS project implementation at the national level in CCTNS and ICJS implementation and are hopeful to achieve first rank in the country,” added Kundu.