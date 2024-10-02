Himachal Pradesh Police intensifies crackdown on drunken driving, issues 1,246 challans

Intensifying its crackdown on drunken driving, the Himachal Pradesh Police has launched a comprehensive state-wide campaign against drunk driving and 1,246 challans were issued.

The campaign that commenced on 24th September will continue until 8th of this month.

A spokesperson of the police department said here on Wednesday that this initiative, directed by Director General of Police, Dr Atul Verma, aims to tackle the menace of driving under the influence of alcohol, reduce road accidents, and promote a culture of safe and responsible driving.

“During the initial phase of the campaign till Tuesday, a total of 46,901 vehicles were checked across various districts for drunken driving. Police issued 1,246 challans for driving under the influence of alcohol as against average per week of 195 entirely year,” he informed.

According to the data of key enforcement statistics of the police department, drunken driving is one of the major causes of road accidents.

The district-wise highest challans was issued include Solan 249, Bilaspur 108, Hamirpur 25, Kangra 223, Kinnaur 26, Kullu 126, Lahaul and Spiti 7, Mandi 134, Shimla 159, Una 49 and Sirmaur 80.

Strict enforcement measures were taken, resulting in 290 individuals being arrested under section 202 of MV Act, for driving under influence of alcohol as against 51 arrests in the year before 24th September, he added.

In addition to this, the police recommended 483 driving licenses during this campaign of offenders for suspension to the concerned licensing authorities for driving under influence of alcohol as against average per week of 53 this year before 24th September, he said, adding that this step is part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure that violators face appropriate consequences, thereby acting as a deterrent to others.

“This ongoing campaign is part of our commitment to make the roads safer for everyone. We appeal to the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and support our efforts in making Himachal Pradesh a safer place,” said the spokesperson.

The Himachal Pradesh Police will continue to monitor road safety violations and take necessary enforcement actions in the coming days, he said, adding that the public is requested to follow traffic rules and report any instances of drunken driving to the nearest police station or by dialing 112.

The police are committed to maintaining road safety and will continue to take strict action against traffic violations, said the spokesperson.