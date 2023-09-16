The 3rd session of the 14th Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh will commence on September 18 and is likely to revolve around the recent disaster the state witnessed owing to rain fury. 70 per cent of the business and questions are related to the flood fury.

This was disclosed by Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

He said: “The Monsoon Session will commence from September 18 and will end on September 25 and there will be seven sittings, including private member day. The session will also be held on Saturday, September 23.”

“Besides, motions for discussion, so far 743 questions out of which 547 starred questions (Online 451 and Offline 96), 196 unstarred questions (Online 144 and Offline 52 ) have been received by the Assembly secretariat so far. Which have been sent to the government for further action as per rules,” he said.

The information related to the questions received from the members is mainly about the situation arising out of recent heavy rains and natural disaster in the state, efforts made by the government to deal with the disaster, pathetic condition of roads, approved DPR’s of roads, up gradation of colleges, schools, health institutions in the state and filling up of vacant posts in various departments, tourism, parks, drinking water supply, prevention of increasing drug use in youth, increasing criminal cases and solar energy and transport system, he said.

Apart from this, the members have also highlighted the main issues related to their respective constituencies through questions, he added.

In the last Budget session, 1215 information was received from the members through questions and the proceedings of the session lasted for 75 hours and its productivity was 94 percent, he said, adding that he was hopeful that the productivity will be even better in this session.

On day one condolence will also be held for former MLA late Khub Ram.

Pathania said that the Legislative Assembly Secretariat is alert and fully prepared to organize the session and a review meeting with senior officials of Himachal Pradesh Government regarding security arrangements in view of the monsoon session had already been organized on September 5.

Appropriate guidelines were given to the officials to ensure that the visitors do not face any problem, he added.

To ensure smooth functioning of the session, Pathania has called an all-party meeting on September 17 in which Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta will be present.

Responding to a media query about live telecast of the Assembly proceedings, he said that it was still under consideration and was exploring a number of options available, including the launching of its own broadcast channel.

The House is still deliberating on starting Zero Hour, he said while replying to a question.

Presently the urgent issues are raised through point of order, he added.