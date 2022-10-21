Himachal Pradesh Election: Congress released its second list for 17 seats with Virbhadra loyalists Harish Janartha getting a ticket from the prestigious Shimla seat and Hardeep Singh Bawa bagging the Nalagarh.

The party has so far cleared 63 names. Five seats are still left to be announced including Kinnaur (ST) from where youth Congress leader Nigam Bhandari is opposing the sitting MLA Jagat Singh Negi.

Other names cleared today include Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour (ST), Malender Rajan from Indora (SC), Dr Rajesh Sharma from Dehra, and Jagdish Sapehia from Sullah.

Surender Singh Kakoo, Bansi Lal Kaushal, and Mahesh Raj have got tickets from Kangra, Anni (SC), and Karsog (SC) respectively.

From Nachan (SC), Naresh Kumar has got the chance, Surender Pal Thakur from Jogindernagar, Chandershekhar from Dharampur, Pawan Kumar from Sarkaghat, Sudarshan Singh Babloo from Chintpurni (SC), Chaitanya Sharma from Gagret, Devender Kumar from Kuthler and Bumber Thakur from Bilaspur.