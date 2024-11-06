Logo

Logo

# India

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee dissolved

In a significant move, the state unit of Congress in Himachal Pradesh along with the District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committees (BCC) has been dissolved.

Statesman News Service | Shimla | November 6, 2024 9:31 pm

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee dissolved

Representative Image

In a significant move, the state unit of Congress in Himachal Pradesh along with the District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committees (BCC) has been dissolved.

In a statement on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal stated that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the Congress.

Former Member of Parliament and outgoing president of the state unit of Congress Pratibha Singh, wife of former six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, had been appointed in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Himachal Govt insensitive to apple growers: Congress

HPCC vice-president said the BJP government did not care for the apple growers and as a result they are left to fend for themselves. So much so that today the apple growers are in a dire straight while the Horticulture Minister and Chief Minister have no clue about the solution to their issues.