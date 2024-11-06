Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee dissolved

Contrary to Exit Polls, INDIA bloc will form government: Pratibha Singh
She said that the results of all four Lok Sabha and six assembly elections in the state will also come in favour of the Congress.
In a significant move, the state unit of Congress in Himachal Pradesh along with the District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committees (BCC) has been dissolved.
In a statement on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal stated that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the Congress.
Former Member of Parliament and outgoing president of the state unit of Congress Pratibha Singh, wife of former six-time chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, had been appointed in 2022.
