Contrary to Exit Polls, INDIA bloc will form government: Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president and outgoing MP from Mandi Parliamentary constituency Pratibha Singh has said that the Lok Sabha election results will be contrary to the Exit Polls and INDIA bloc government will be formed at the Centre.

She said that the results of all four Lok Sabha and six assembly elections in the state will also come in favour of the Congress.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of crossing 400 has failed and the BJP will not be able to cross even 200 mark,” she claimed, adding that the saffron party did not talk about any issues in the elections and remained completely silent on rising inflation and unemployment.

Pratibha Singh has said that the people in the state have voted heavily in favour of the Congress.

“The Congress has fought these elections with great strength in the state and the people of the state have voted heavily in favour of the Congress,” she said.

Accusing the BJP of deploying tactics to influence the election results, she said that it is very unfortunate that an unsuccessful attempt was made to create fear in the people by making baseless statements.

“Efforts have been made to weaken democracy with money power but people have completely rejected it,” she asserted.

She claimed that Vikramaditya Singh’s victory is certain on the Mandi parliamentary seat and he will emerge victorious with record votes.

Pratibha Singh said the people of Mandi Parliamentary constituency had allegiance to the Congress and this time as well they are completely with the grand old party.

She expressed full confidence that the vision of development of Mandi that Vikramaditya Singh has put before the people will help translate into their full support through their votes.