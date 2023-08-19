Himachal Pradesh: BJP MLA booked

BJP leader and MLA from Nachan in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh has been booked by the Himachal Pradesh police for purportedly threatening and obstructing a public servant from performing duty.

It is alleged that the MLA on Friday accompanied by other persons had gone to Tehsildar office and obstructed a revenue officer (Kanugo) Dina Nath from performing his duty.

The incident occurred following a dispute over the distribution of tarpal (relief material) to the affected families of village Badhan of Rafel Panchyat, whose houses had developed cracks owing to rain fury.

Advertisement

Dina Nath alleged that the MLA along with others forcibly took him to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Balh, Samritaka Negi’s office.

The issue was hyped on social media and Dina Nath who is also president of Sanyukt Patwar avam Kanungo Mahasangh was backed and justified for doing his duty properly by other revenue officials and also the SDM.

They even sought an apology from the MLA as he also allegedly misbehaved with the SDM.

According to police, on the complaint of Dina Nath, a case has been registered against MLA Vinod Kumar under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his duties), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 353(assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the MLA Vinod Kumar dismissed the allegations and said that following some complaints from people of his constituency that the relief material was not being distributed properly, he in the capacity of an elected representative had gone to the Kanugo office to raise the issue which was in the public interest.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) Association, condemned the MLA for misbehaving with the SDM and stated that such incidents demoralized the officers who are diligently working during such an hour of crisis when the state is reeling under disaster caused by monsoon fury.