Himachal: Portfolios allotted to two Ministers

Nearly after a month, newly inducted Cabinet Ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma on Tuesday were allotted their portfolios.

In a notification issued by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, a three-time MLA from Ghumarwin and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Rajesh Dharmani, 51, has been allotted the portfolio of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training.

Meanwhile, 37 year-old two-time from Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Goma has been allotted the Ayush, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Both Dharmani and Goma had taken oath as Cabinet Ministers on December 12 last year.

During the reshuffle of portfolios to adjust Dharmani and Goma, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was dissociated with Ayush, while Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial training Department was taken away from Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

Youth Services and Sports Department was taken away from PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh.