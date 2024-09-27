Himachal Minister urges Indian Railway Board Chairman for resumption of construction of flyover and viaduct in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Indian Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar at New Delhi on Friday.

He apprised him that the construction work of flyover at HP Vidhan Sabha junction and viaduct along victory tunnel was stalled due to delay in approvals from Northern Railways.

Singh urged him to take appropriate and speedy action for restarting the work at the earliest as it plays a major role in decongesting traffic in Shimla and vital for the city which attracts a large number of tourists.

The Minister also discussed the expansion of the railway network in the state, especially about Bhanupali- Bilaspur railway line.

Satish Kumar directed the concerned authorities to start the work from today itself on the request of the Minister and resolve the reasons for stalling the work immediately.

The CEO also said that the process for Bhanupali- Bilaspur was already in progress and would take its course and asked for the cooperation of the state .

Vikramaditya Singh thanked the Chairman and CEO for taking immediate action for restarting the work from today on his request as the work was stalled in April this year and the delay was affecting the progress of the work which was being undertaken by the PWD department under Smart City Project.