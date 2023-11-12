Himachal: LoP accuses Congress of falsehood in fulfilling 10 guarantees

Himachal Pradesh BJP Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress leaders of resorting to false propaganda of fulfilling 10 guarantees in Himachal Pradesh during the election campaign in other states.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been wonderful and unmatched.

“India has progressed in every field under PM Modi’s strong leadership. As the PM, Modi has done noteworthy works in the last one decade and is preparing for the next decade. The country has garnered great respect under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

Thakur said that the present Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has not fulfilled even a single guarantee in Himachal Pradesh, whereas in other states they are campaigning that all the guarantees have been fulfilled.

“I went to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the Congress leaders there have been campaigning that all the promises made to the people of Himachal Pradesh have been fulfilled,” he charged, adding that he fails to understand when will the leaders of the Congress Party speak the truth.

The Congress always runs politics on the basis of lies, he alleged.

He said that the INDI Alliance is moving towards division even before the formation of a coalition.

Recently one of their leaders made objectionable remarks against women and now the leaders of this alliance are trying to cut ties with him, he alleged, claiming that it seems clear that this alliance has no future.