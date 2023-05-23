Himachal govt working on the revival of traditional tourist destinations: CM

Reiterating his government’s commitment to revival of traditional tourist destinations in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the tourism and other flagship projects being executed in district Kangra.

In a meeting with the officers of the district administration at Dharamshala on Tuesday, Sukhu also reviewed the steps being taken to develop Kangra as the Tourism Capital of the state and stressed on the revival of traditional tourist destinations.

He said that the state government was promoting water tourism, adventure tourism, and religious and health tourism in Kangra district and would spend about Rs 3,000 crore to develop the infrastructure.

The chief minister said air connectivity is essential to develop the Kangra district as the tourism capital and to achieve the same, the expansion of Kangra airport and construction of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur was underway.

He also gave adequate directions to identify and develop the trekking trails in order to promote adventure tourism.

The chief minister said that the runway length of Kangra airport was planned to be extended to 1900 meters in the first phase and in the second phase the runway length is planned to be extended to a total length of 3010 meters facilitating the operation of A-320 type of aircraft.

“The total cost of acquisition for the first Phase was Rs. 572.07 crore. The sites for development of heliports in Rakkar and Palampur have also been identified to be developed with an estimated cost of Rs. 6.66 crore and Rs. 9 crore for Rakkar and Palampur heliports respectively,” he said.

Furthermore, the chief minister directed the identification of land for a heliport in Jawalaji which will facilitate the promotion of religious tourism.

Emphasising the importance of meeting project timelines and expediting clearances, the Chief Minister gave necessary directions for getting timely forest clearances and taking up the issues of urgency before the concerned authorities under FCA (Forest Conservation Act).

Besides, the Matour-Shimla and Pathankot-Mandi routes will be expanded to four lanes with a medium width of 5 meters to enhance their aesthetic appeal, he said.

Sukhu said that an International Convention Centre is proposed to be constructed at Dharamshala with an estimated cost of Rs. 130 crore to promote conference tourism in district Kangra. He said that 2.19 hectares of land has been identified for this project.

The chief minister said that 5.75 hectares of land has also been identified in Nagrota for the proposed Wellness Resort and an artificial lake with fountains as well.

A golf Course is also proposed to be developed in the heritage village, Garli in around 318 kanals of land.

He said that for the Ice and Roller-Skating Rinks, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

He said that there is a proposal to construct a Tourist Village in Narghota and land for the same has been identified for the project.

The efforts were afoot to set up a Destination Resort at Menjha near Palampur, for which the site has been identified and has been transferred to the Tourism Department, he said.