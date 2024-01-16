Himachal Govt to start ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dawar’ from Jan 17

The ambitious programme of Himachal Pradesh government ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dawar’ is all set to kick start on January 17 to reach out the people at the grass root level and address their grievances.

This was disclosed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi here on Monday, while addressing media persons.

He said that the state government has been decided that the Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, all the nine cabinet ministers along with Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker will participate in the Gram Sabhas to be organized on January 17 in every district and will listen to the public grievances.

“It is for the first time that any Chief Minister or any Minister will be participating in the Gram Sabha to ensure direct connection with the public at the grass root level,” he said, adding that the administrative machinery will also be present so as to address the problems of the people on the spot.

He further said that under the second phase all 68 Assembly constituencies will be covered in a week in which CM, Deputy CM, Cabinet Ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and the cabinet rank leaders will interact with the public, hear their problems and resolve them on the spot.

During the third phase all MLAs and representatives of government participate in the ‘Sarkar Gaon ke Dawar’ programme.

The public will also be conveyed about the achievement of the Congress government in the last one year of its tenure and efforts being made by the state government to make the state self-reliant and bring the state reeling under heavy debt burden of over Rs 75000 crore on the track, he added.

He further said that the people will also be sensitized of the step-motherly treatment meted out to the state by the Central government in the last one year, especially at a time when the state suffered colossal loss due to rain fury in the last monsoon, he added.

“At the time of disaster, neither the central government nor the state BJP supported. The state only got Rs 633 crore from the centre, whereas we suffered a loss of over Rs 12000 crore,” he said, adding that no special relief Package was announced by Centre.

The CM will formally launch the programme from Galod village of Nadaun in his home district.