Himachal govt to set up Ethanol plant in Una: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will set up Ethanol plant at Jeetpur Behari in the Una district of the state.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a meeting with the officials of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) here on Thursday and discussed setting up of the ethanol plant.

The HPCL and the state government would equally share the construction cost of the plant, said the chief minister, adding that the state’s share would include the cost of the land to be given by the state government for the construction.

“Once functional, the plant is expected to generate revenue of Rs. 21 crore per month and produce 1.5 lakh liters of ethanol per day,” he said, adding that the ethanol plant would also aid in pollution control and promote environmental protection.

This industry would also play a far-reaching role in providing employment and self-employment opportunities, especially to the farmers, in the area, he added.

The chief minister also directed the concerned parties to complete the construction of the plant in two years.

He further reiterated that the state government’s target of making Himachal a green energy state by March 31, 2026.

To achieve this target, the state government was implementing various schemes and programs across the state, he added.