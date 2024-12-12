Himachal govt to assess and formulate policy for revival of stalled hydro projects up to 25 MW

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided, in principle, to accept the recommendations of the High-Powered Committee on the hydropower sector and formulate a policy to revive projects up to 25 MW that have shown no visible progress.

There are currently over 700 such stalled projects in the state.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

The Cabinet decided to extend the Special Relief Package to disaster-affected areas, including Samej and Rampur in Shimla district, Jaun-Bagipul and Nirmand in Kullu district, and Tikkam Thalu-Kot in Mandi district.

Under this package, affected families will receive enhanced compensation for their losses. The compensation for completely damaged houses will increase to Rs 7 lakh, up from the previous Rs 1.5 lakh, aligning with the relief measures provided to disaster-affected families last year.

The Cabinet approved the criteria for engaging 80 Khanan Rakshaks in the Department of Industries, setting the age limit between 20 and 30 years. It also decided to fill 26 posts in various categories within the Department of Sainik Welfare.

It also approved filling 17 Punjabi Language Teachers and 14 vacancies for Urdu Language Teachers in the Department of Education.

The Cabinet approved the engagement of ‘Guest Teachers’ in the Education Department to fill short-term vacancies in any institution, with payment on an hourly basis.

It also approved the inclusion of a 5 per cent LDR quota for SMC teachers (PGT/DPE) in direct recruitment, as per the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, to be incorporated into the Recruitment and Promotion Rules of the Education Department.

It was decided to realign the age criteria for admission to Nursery classes and Class-I with the National Education Policy, 2020.

The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the operation of Home Stays, led by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, and decided to notify the HP Home Stays Rules, 2024.

According to the new provisions, preference will be given to bonafide Himachalis.

Additionally, the requirement to obtain an NOC from the HP Pollution Control Board, local bodies, or any other department has been waived.

However, proper sewerage systems and garbage disposal mechanisms will be mandatory. Moreover, the installation of rainwater harvesting systems will be encouraged in Home Stay Units.

The Cabinet approved the Maharishi Valmiki Kaamgar Awas Yojna-2024, which offers financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to sanitation workers from the Valmiki community with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh for constructing houses.

It also approved an increase in financial assistance for house construction under the Mukhyamantri *Vidhwa* Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna-2023, raising the amount from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

To enhance efficiency in government health institutions, the Cabinet approved, in principle, the bifurcation of the common cadre of Nursing, Paramedical, Ministerial, and Non-Ministerial staff between the Directorate of Health Services and the Directorate of Medical Education.

Employees will be given a 30-day window to select their preferred cadre.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to the Detailed Project Reports for constructing a 33 KV line within an estimated cost of Rs 45.48 crore from Thirot to Killar to supply reliable power in Pangi Valley in Chamba district.

It gave its nod to implement a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the disposal of salvage trees across the state. This move aims to ensure the prompt removal and management of fallen or damaged trees lying along roadsides.

It also decided to grant powers to the DFOs to manage lots of up to 50 trees, aiming to streamline the process, reduce costs, and ensure the timely completion of infrastructure projects like schools, hospitals, and roads.

It also gave its nod to enhance the Certain Goods Carried by Road Tax on Tobacco products from Rs 4.50 per kg to Rs 6.75 per kg.