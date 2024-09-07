Himachal govt to approach Supreme Court to direct Punjab to hand over Shanan project to the state

Himachal Pradesh has decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking intervention to hand over the Shanan project to the state.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the Energy Department here on Saturday.

He emphasized on the need to assert Himachal Pradesh’s rightful claims in the Court of Law to maximize benefits to the people of the state.

Sukhu said that 110 MW Shanan Hydel Project in Jogindernagar must be handed over to Himachal Pradesh, as the lease period of this project in favour of Punjab has expired.

He said that the state government would urge the Supreme Court to direct the Punjab government to handover the project back to Himachal Pradesh before 31st October this year.

“The matter would also be taken up with the Government of India and the Punjab Government to ensure prompt transfer of the project. The State Government would also expedite the matter of securing Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate rights in the BBMB, as adjudicated by the Supreme Court earlier,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government will leave no stone unturned to achieve this goal, he affirmed, adding that a notice of non-compliance of the implementation agreement will be served to JSW Company regarding the 1045 MW Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Power Project as well, he stated.

To safeguard the interests of the state in the hydel sector, it has been decided to ensure 12 percent, 18 percent and 30 percent royalty slabs in the power projects and after 40 years, the project will be handed over back to the state, reiterated the Chief Minister.

He said that this step would also go a long way in strengthening the economy of the state.

Hydropower and tourism were the key sectors for the economy of the state and the present Sukhu led government was giving top priority to both these sectors.

Furthermore, the state government has envisioned making Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant State by the year 2027 and positioning it among the most prosperous States in the country by 2032, stated the Chief Minister.