Himachal govt to allot 780 MW Jangi-Topan Powari hydro project to HPPCL

Himachal government has approved allotting a 780 MW Jangi-Topan Powari hydro project in Kinnaur district to HP Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL).

The nod to hand over the project to HPPCL was granted at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Friday.

It also decided to allot 1630 MW Renukaji and 270 MW Thana Plaun Pump Storage Hydro Electric Projects in favour of HPPCL.

Besides, the cabinet approved the formation of a Cabinet Sub Committee, chaired by Health Minister Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil, with members including Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, tasked with providing recommendations for the strengthening of Rogi Kalyan Samitis.

Furthermore, it has authorized the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog to announce the results for Post Codes 903 and 939, while keeping five posts under Post Code 903 and six posts under Post Code 939 vacant, pending the outcome of the investigation and court proceedings.

It also approved the elevation of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Solan as the apex institution for school and teacher training at the state level, aiming to enhance academic research and improve the quality of education.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to strengthen 12 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) to provide professional development for teachers.

It was also decided to extend the benefits of the ‘Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Rin Yojna’ to eligible meritorious students aspiring to pursue professional and vocational courses at overseas educational institutions. Under this scheme, the state government offers educational loans at an interest rate of one percent.

The Cabinet also cleared the setting up of 50-bedded Critical Care Blocks at Civil Hospital Dehra in Kangra district and Civil Hospital Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, equipping them with modern care facilities.

It agreed to open a new Police Station at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti district along with the creation and filling up of 18 posts of different categories to make it functional.

The cabinet also decided to fill up two posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, one post of Dispenser in District Jail Mandi, one post of Assistant Director (Biology and Serology), and three posts of Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry and Toxicology) in the Home Department.

It also decided to create and fill up six posts of Medical Officer (Dental) in ESI Health Institutions, Shoghi in Shimla district and Kasauli, Jabli, Barotiwala, Nalagarh, and Baddi in Solan district.

The Cabinet gave its approval to provide six Mobile Forensic Vans to the Department of Forensics Services to enhance its operational capabilities.