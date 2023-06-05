Himachal Govt to abolish income limit on social security pension

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government has taken a major decision to abolish the condition of income limit for providing social security pension to the disabled, single women, widows, and destitute women in the state.

“This move is expected to benefit around 9,000 families in the state,” he said, adding that the state government has also amended the rules to provide an enhanced monthly pension of Rs 1500 to all eligible women.

Furthermore, the government plans to include 40,000 eligible individuals under the social security scheme this year, he said here on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that the Government was introducing the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana’ under which financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh would be given to eligible women for constructing houses. During the current financial year, the government will provide assistance to around 7,000 single women and widows.

He said that the Congress in its ‘Pratigya Patra’ had promised a monthly pension of Rs 1500 to women above the age of 18 years which will benefit 2.31 lakh women in the state with a budget allocation of Rs 416 crore.

Additionally, the government has also extended the benefit to all women above the age of 18 years in Spiti Valley in the, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to ensuring the welfare of every section of society, particularly the underprivileged groups.

“As part of these efforts, the state government has also reduced the prices of mustard oil by about Rs. 37 per litre being provided under the Public Distribution System, thereby making it available at Rs 110 per litre to the consumers in fair price shops in the state,” said the Chief Minister.