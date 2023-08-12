Ahead of the Independence Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced an increase in the income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Making this announcement during the Jan Samvad programme at Bakana village in Yamunanagar district on Saturday, the CM said with this, eight lakh new families are expected to be included in the scheme. The beneficiary family will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 only.

He said the number of families getting free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Haryana Yojana will be around 38 lakh adding that the state government has so far spent Rs 500 Crore under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Khattar said for making Ayushman cards, the portal would be opened for one month.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the CM said from now onward, the record of Panchayats will have to be maintained by the Block Development and Panchayats Officers, which was earlier looked after by the panchayat secretary.

He said the present government has ensured transparency in the working system of panchayats and it is necessary that besides the panchayat secretary, BDPO also have the record of the panchayat.

Interacting with the villagers in village Gudha of Kurukshetra, Khattar said through the Antyodaya Melas, employment to about 50,000 people have been given by way of providing them loans according to their needs.

The CM said it is a matter of great pride that under the Meri Maati-Mera Desh campaign and as per the unity and integrity of the Nation, Gudha village is the first such village in Haryana, from where the work of soil collection in the “Kalash” started today.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the funds sent from the Center for development are hundred per cent utilized on development works. The eligible beneficiaries also get the benefit under various schemes and programmes directly into their bank accounts, Khattar said.

The CM said the state government has been successful in keeping a tab on corruption and by giving direct benefit to the eligible beneficiaries through DBT, an amount of Rs 1,400 crore has been saved.